Rothschild Leadership Academy in Columbus opens gym to student-athletes for summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rothschild Middle School is working to keep the summer fun for student-athletes.

A coach decided to open the doors to the school’s gym before the school year began.

This is to keep student-athletes out of trouble, off the streets and in good condition.

Christopher Brunson, athletic director and math teacher at the school, says he felt it was the right move with all the crime in the community.

He says Columbus is losing too many kids to the streets.

Having the students in the gym gives a safe space to interact and have fun this summer.

“It’s an opportunity not for them to be out in the community in the streets, but they have a safe place that they can come in here, and many of our students take advantage of it, so we’re excited about providing them with that opportunity,” said Principal Terri Meyers.

“Having them here in the gym versus them being out that’s the blessing because right now we’re losing a lot of kids to the streets,” said Brunson.

The gym is open to all students who attend Rothschild Leadership Academy and will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

