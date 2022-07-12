Smiths Station signs major agreement with Fort Benning military base

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Today was a big day for the citizens of a small town in East Alabama.

Smiths Station signed an agreement with Fort Benning making it the only municipality in the region to have a deal of this nature with the military base.

The Commanding General and Garrison Commander were both on hand for the ceremony today.

The contract allows the city of Smiths Station to provide portable sanitation for soldiers and clean out sanitation vaults on the base.

Mayor Bubba Copeland says the city should make about $75,000 to $85,000 a year.

“It’s where the money in terms will help the citizens of Smith Station. Like I said, we have the largest per captain active duty and retired military in Smith Station in the region.”

Copeland says these types of inter-governmental service agreements were put in place by the Trump Administration as a way for the federal government to save money and for local government agencies to make money.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.