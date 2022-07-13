Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center Captain facing charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, a man is behind bars who was previously employed as a Captain at the Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center. Tre Robinson is facing two charges against a minor.

30-year-old Tre Robinson is charged with Sodomy and Child Molestation. He turned himself into Columbus Police around midnight last night after warrants against him had been issued for two weeks.

We’ve been looking into this case, and at the time of the investigation, Robinson was employed at the youth detention Center since December 2020. We do know Robinson held the rank of Captain. The youth detention center is responsible for holding minors from across 14 counties in Georgia, including Muscogee.

Wednesday, we learned the victim in this investigation was not being held at the detention center.

Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Justice, Tyrone Oliver, released this statement, saying in part: “On July 1, 2022, investigators with the Columbus Police Department notified my office that felony arrest warrants had been issued against Tre Robinson. The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice has zero tolerance for the allegations levied against Mr. Robinson, so as a result, he was terminated immediately from his position. The Columbus PD is handling the investigation, and it has been determined that the alleged victim of this crime has never been in DJJ’s custody or under our supervision.”

A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department said Robinson surrendered to police.

A statement from the department reads in part: “On July 12, Tre Robinson turned himself in to Columbus Police Officers at the Public Safety Building. Robinson had two outstanding warrants for Sodomy and Child Molestation resulting from an investigation completed by our Sex Crimes Unit.”

Robinson was scheduled for recorder’s court Wednesday morning but waived his write to appear. No bond has been set. The case now moves on to Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.