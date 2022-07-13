Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

(Source: WVUE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see some upcoming changes on their monthly bills this summer.

US inflation reached a 40-year high in June.

Alabama Power leaders said the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to their rate.

Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $6 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel. Leaders said using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the increase – which is lower than the current rate of inflation.

Alabama Power said, “We do not make any money from fuel expenses, and remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers have come to expect.”

Customers will also notice a credit on their July bill. The typical customer will receive a one-time credit of around $19. The credit is due to lower than forecasted storm-recovery cost in 2021.

Alabama Power said they’ll continue to help people struggling to pay their bills by:

You can also visit Alabama Power’s Warm Weather Tips for advice that could help lower your bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her...
Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Smiths Station signs major agreement with Fort Benning military base

Latest News

FOUR SEASONS OF COLUMBUS
BUSINESS BREAK - FOUR SEASONS OF COLUMBUS
MILITARY MATTERS: National Guardsman in Columbus Runs 106 Miles at 24-Hour Race
Eyewitness at deadly Columbus weekend shooting speaks out
Columbus Police Department, local church hold gun buyback event
Columbus Police Department, local church partner in gun buyback event
According to officers, detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what lead up to...
Authorities speak on rising female-on-female violence in Columbus amid recently crime wave