Advertisement

Car accident on JR Allen Parkway causing traffic delays(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and fire are currently on the scene of a car accident on JR Allen Parkway.

The accident has caused a traffic block going westbound.

We are told a vehicle has been flipped over. However, no injuries have been reported as of now.

There are no further details on what caused the accident at this time.

Stay with us as we bring you more information about this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

