Columbus Police Department recognizes Officer Phillips at Employee of the Month Ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department held their Officer and Employee of the Month Ceremony, recognizing an officer who saved an infant in distress.

Officer Andrew Phillips noticed a driver going 30 miles per house over the speed limit with their hazard lights on.

After pulling the vehicle over, the mother jumped out of the car with her baby, that was no longer breathing.

Phillips began performing life-saving techniques on the child.

After successfully getting the infact to breathe again, he escorted them to the hospital, remaining there until he heard the doctors say that the child would be okay.

“Anytime a stressful situation comes up like that- you gotta just take a deep breath and handle it one situation at a time. Identify what’s going on and figure out what’s the next step.”

A Columbus Police Cadet was recognized today for being a valuable asset in conducting bilingual conversations between officers and citizens.

