Columbus police, family searching for missing teen last seen on Illges Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and family members ask for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old last seen on Illges Road.

Nevaeh Freeman was last seen on July 1 on the 700th block of Illges Road around 4:30 p.m.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. However, she is described as being 5′6, about 250 lbs.

If anyone has information about this missing teen’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

