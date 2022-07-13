Business Break
Congressional District 2 candidate spoke at monthly Muscogee County GOP meeting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia businessman is looking to flip a seat held by a congressman for decades.

Muscogee County Republicans held their monthly meeting again in the Fountain City.

During the meeting, Congressional District 2 candidate Chris West spoke.

He is set to face Congressman Sanford Bishop in the November elections.

Bishop has held the seat since 1993.

West outlined his top three priorities should he take over the seat. These priorities included national debt, the border crisis and energy.

He says he does plan to debate Bishop if both parties can arrange the event.

“We’re going to go up and fight for them in Washington. It’s not about Washington. It’s about representing their values and taking them to Washington, DC. And that is ultimately what I believe will beat Sanford Bishop,”

The district hopeful says he plans to visit districts and counties in the Metro-Atlanta area to ensure Republican election lawyers are present at polls in November.

