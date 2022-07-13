Business Break
Construction worker ID’d after struck by vehicle in Opelika

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The construction worker struck by a vehicle on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika has been identified.

According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton, the victim is identified as 63-year-old Dana McGuire, of Notasulga.

On July 11, at approximately 3:37 p.m., first responders located two individuals who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. A 45-year-old male was transported via helicopter, and the 63-year-old male by ambulance, to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

McGuire died from his injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

