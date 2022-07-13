Family, Columbus police concerned about 14-year-old girl’s safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and the family of a 14-year-old girl are concerned about her safety.

Layla Tant was last seen on the 800th block of Stafford Road on July 13 around 10 a.m.

She is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5′5, about 120 lbs.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.