Family, Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen July 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family members search for a 16-year-old reported missing on July 1.

Kalli Jones was last seen on the 900th block of Celia Drive around 3 p.m.

According to authorities, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “NIRVANA” written in yellow.

If you have any information on this missing teen’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Youth Service Unit at 706-653-3449,

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.