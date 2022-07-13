Business Break
Family, Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen July 1(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family members search for a 16-year-old reported missing on July 1.

Kalli Jones was last seen on the 900th block of Celia Drive around 3 p.m.

According to authorities, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “NIRVANA” written in yellow.

If you have any information on this missing teen’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Youth Service Unit at 706-653-3449,

