Former youth detention captain wanted on sodomy, child molestation in Columbus police custody

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Aaron Cohn Detention Facility employee turned himself in to Columbus police for outstanding sexual-related warrants.

On the afternoon of July 12, 30-year-old Tre Robinson turned himself into the custody of Columbus police at the Public Safety Building.

Robinson had two outstanding warrants for sodomy and child molestation following an investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit.

At the time of the investigation, Robinson was employed as a Captian with the Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Facility.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County’s Recorder’s Court on July 13.

