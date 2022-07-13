Harris County man pleads guilty to child sex crime charges

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County man is behind bars on multiple child sex crime charges.

Dylan Michael Hughes on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery against a child under 16 and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

He was originally charged with two counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery against a child under 16 and five counts of sexual exploitation of children. However, officials will no longer prosecute the two counts of child molestation and the three counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to court documents. Records show the offenses were committed in February 2021.

Hughes was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.