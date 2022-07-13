Internet company providing 1-gig internet to Russell, parts of Lee County

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - An internet service company called BEAM is in the process of providing faster internet to rural areas in Russell and Lee County.

The internet is a huge aspect of everyone’s day-to-day life, and we all have those moments when the internet works against us. Still, in this case, BEAM is providing rural areas with the fastest internet available across each county.

The need for internet services has become more prevalent as people are continuing to work from home and those doing school assignments online.

An internet service company called BEAM is providing cities in Russell County and part of Lee County with 1-gigabit internet service, which is 1,000 megabits per second and 100 times faster than the average internet speed.

BEAM spokesperson Melissa Gauntt says this is the fastest internet speed provided by any company offering it.

“A gig is way above what you would need to run the fastest smart homes.”

Gauntt says they are two-thirds of the way finished with transferring over all the designated wifi areas to 1 gig services.

“We are going to offer gig services across our footprint, which is Phenix City, Russell County, Smiths Station and some of Lee County.”

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland says right now, the company is working on installing the new one-gig service in popular downtown areas. Still, BEAM will eventually provide the service to the rural areas as well.

“It’s good for all of our students that are in this area, and those students will be able to download quicker also. The people who work from home will have better access.”

Gauntt says with the number of internet users a day, residents will still have plenty of broadband to spare while still getting the fastest downloads and internet speed.

“Customers have an insatiable appetite for data. We jokingly say you can download about 2,500 songs in a minute.”

Copeland says with the city population continuing to grow, having BEAM provide this service is a way to see into the future.

“We would kind of be without internet and without cable so I appreciate all the efforts they do, as well as advancing and growing with the population.”

