Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Internet company providing 1-gig internet to Russell, parts of Lee County

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - An internet service company called BEAM is in the process of providing faster internet to rural areas in Russell and Lee County.

The internet is a huge aspect of everyone’s day-to-day life, and we all have those moments when the internet works against us. Still, in this case, BEAM is providing rural areas with the fastest internet available across each county.

The need for internet services has become more prevalent as people are continuing to work from home and those doing school assignments online.

An internet service company called BEAM is providing cities in Russell County and part of Lee County with 1-gigabit internet service, which is 1,000 megabits per second and 100 times faster than the average internet speed.

BEAM spokesperson Melissa Gauntt says this is the fastest internet speed provided by any company offering it.

“A gig is way above what you would need to run the fastest smart homes.”

Gauntt says they are two-thirds of the way finished with transferring over all the designated wifi areas to 1 gig services.

“We are going to offer gig services across our footprint, which is Phenix City, Russell County, Smiths Station and some of Lee County.”

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland says right now, the company is working on installing the new one-gig service in popular downtown areas. Still, BEAM will eventually provide the service to the rural areas as well.

“It’s good for all of our students that are in this area, and those students will be able to download quicker also. The people who work from home will have better access.”

Gauntt says with the number of internet users a day, residents will still have plenty of broadband to spare while still getting the fastest downloads and internet speed.

“Customers have an insatiable appetite for data. We jokingly say you can download about 2,500 songs in a minute.”

Copeland says with the city population continuing to grow, having BEAM provide this service is a way to see into the future.

“We would kind of be without internet and without cable so I appreciate all the efforts they do, as well as advancing and growing with the population.”

For more information about BEAM click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her...
Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Internet company providing 1-gig internet to Russell, parts of Lee County
Internet company providing 1-gig internet to Russell, parts of Lee County
Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center Captain facing charges
Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center Captain facing charges
Columbus Police Department recognizes Officer Phillips at Employee of the Month Ceremony
His mother, 45-year-old Teresa Ann Bailey Black was arrested.
Mother arrested in DeKalb County cold case 23 years after son’s death