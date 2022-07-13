LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange attorney Adam Smith has died at age 30.

Smith died Saturday, according to his online obituary. He opened his own law firm, A. Smith Litigation, after graduating from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2017.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Smith is survived by his parents and brother.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

