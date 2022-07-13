Business Break
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30

(Source: Facebook)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange attorney Adam Smith has died at age 30.

Smith died Saturday, according to his online obituary. He opened his own law firm, A. Smith Litigation, after graduating from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2017.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Smith is survived by his parents and brother.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

