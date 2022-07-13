LaGrange police seeking man in stolen vehicle case

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle case.

Police say the vehicle involved is a silver 2007 Chevrolet HHR. Authorities did not say where the vehicle was stolen from.

Anyone with information on the individual or the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Arteche at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

