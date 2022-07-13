Man arrested for April fatal car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested for a fatal car accident in late April on Macon Road.
On April 29, Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad responded to an accident at the intersection of Macon Road and Jenkins Road. The incident resulted in a vehicular death.
Authorities conducted an investigation, and on July 12, police served arrest warrants to 42-year-old Brent Smith.
Smith was arrested without incident and charged with the following:
- Homicide by vehicle 1st degree
- Driving under the influence (meth)
- Reckless driving
- Failure to maintain lane
- Following to closely
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on July 15.
If anyone has additional information about this case, contact Corporal S. Harris at 706-641-5991.
