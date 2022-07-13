Man arrested for April fatal car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested for a fatal car accident in late April on Macon Road.

On April 29, Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad responded to an accident at the intersection of Macon Road and Jenkins Road. The incident resulted in a vehicular death.

Authorities conducted an investigation, and on July 12, police served arrest warrants to 42-year-old Brent Smith.

Smith was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

Homicide by vehicle 1st degree

Driving under the influence (meth)

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain lane

Following to closely

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on July 15.

If anyone has additional information about this case, contact Corporal S. Harris at 706-641-5991.

