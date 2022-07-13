Muscogee County School Board holds meeting to discuss possible school curriculum change

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With school starting back in less than a month in Muscogee County, officials are getting things ready for another school year.

The Muscogee County School Board held a work session, and one of the terms on their agenda was addressing possible changes in the magnet theme at Britt David Magnet Academy.

When the school was created, it was one of a kind with technology integration. Now, all schools are technology magnets.

The board members suggested changing the theme to advanced preparatory with the integration of Career, Preparatory and Agriculture Education (CTAE).

The advanced preparatory curriculum would allow teachers to compact standards into 10-week blocks based on growth assessment results.

“This is a great opportunity for these bright kids to come into these programs and start realizing that gosh, these are some opportunities and without them, they might not think of, so we have so many great partnerships, as you all know, in Columbus and around the Columbus areas where kids can go experience some of these opportunities,” said Superintendent David Lewis.

The theme change will allow for more international instruction, project-based learning and career exploration.

