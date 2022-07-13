Business Break
Parks and Rec Deputy Director talks on reasons for Columbus pool wait times

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are at the halfway point of summer, with no sign of temps truly letting up.

With that in mind, people are looking to bear the heat in one of two of the city’s pools that are open this year.

The only problem is you might have to wait your turn to take a dip.

Deputy Director for Columbus Parks and Recreation Becky Summerlin tells us overall, summer pool operations have been flowing smoothly this year.

A minor hiccup has been not having enough lifeguards for their busiest pool.

According to Summerlin, patrons of the Double Churches Pool may have to wait their turn to take a swim.

That’s because there can only be 25 people swimming at a time for every lifeguard on duty.

On top of that, they can’t force people to leave because the entry fee into the pool lasts all day.

“We’re always recruiting for lifeguards. Lifeguards are one of our hardest positions to fill, but this year has been our worst as far as not being able to fill all the positions for the outdoor pool.”

The deputy director says people have a few options. Either they can wait their turn if they don’t get there early enough to be in the first 25 people or visit the Aquatic Center on Macon Road. Lastly, they can take advantage of other activities the Fountain City offers through the Summer City Pass.

She also says that to attract more lifeguards, they’ve raised the pay from $9 to $14.

Click here for more information on pool hours or how to apply for a lifeguard position.

