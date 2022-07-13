Business Break
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting

Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in looking for a suspect involved in a shooting.

On July 11, authorities responded to a shooting at a gas station on North Lumpkin Road that injured one victim.

During an investigation by CPD Robbery and Assault Unit, they identified the suspect shooter as the individual pictured below.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Sgt. J. Bailey at 706-225-4342 or the Robbery and Assault Unite at 706-225-3400.

All tips can remain anonymous.

