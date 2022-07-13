Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Public Clean-Up day at a Pine Mountain Cemetery, Volunteers needed

(Source: Chipley Historical Center)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - The Chipley Historic Center (CHC) is inviting the community to help clean up Bethany Baptist Church’s historical Black cemetery on Saturday, July 16.

For the third Public Clean-Up Day, there will be free food, music, fellowship, and pride of helping for volunteers who come out.

The clean-up day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 16331 Highway 18 in Pine Mountain.

The CHC aims to continue spreading awareness of the cemetery’s background through this day of service.

CHC Vice chair Cindy Bowden says, “as we continue to help our community better understand those who came before us, it is important to protect the heritage of the places and things that share that information such as a cemetery.”

Established on June 12, 1877, the heritage of Bethany Baptist Church is deep.

According to the “History of Bethany Baptist Church,” compiled by Lillian D. Champion, originally, “Slaves of plantation owners attended Bethany with the white families. They were accepted into church membership, were baptized, and many were buried in a portion of the old cemetery.”

If you are interested in helping this Saturday, here are a few things to remember:

  • Wear work clothes and shoes
  • Bring necessary tools (clippers, weed eaters, etc.)
  • Parking will be in the church lot and, when it is full, across the street at the recycling center.

All are welcome.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her...
Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting

Latest News

Muscogee County School Board holds meeting to discuss possible school curriculum change
Johnny Martin
Columbus Technical College student showcases talents at BET red carpet event
Missing woman last seen on June 19 found safe, good health
City council approves $1.4 million budget for dragonfly trail in Fountain City