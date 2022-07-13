Public Clean-Up day at a Pine Mountain Cemetery, Volunteers needed

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - The Chipley Historic Center (CHC) is inviting the community to help clean up Bethany Baptist Church’s historical Black cemetery on Saturday, July 16.

For the third Public Clean-Up Day, there will be free food, music, fellowship, and pride of helping for volunteers who come out.

The clean-up day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 16331 Highway 18 in Pine Mountain.

The CHC aims to continue spreading awareness of the cemetery’s background through this day of service.

CHC Vice chair Cindy Bowden says, “as we continue to help our community better understand those who came before us, it is important to protect the heritage of the places and things that share that information such as a cemetery.”

Established on June 12, 1877, the heritage of Bethany Baptist Church is deep.

According to the “History of Bethany Baptist Church,” compiled by Lillian D. Champion, originally, “Slaves of plantation owners attended Bethany with the white families. They were accepted into church membership, were baptized, and many were buried in a portion of the old cemetery.”

If you are interested in helping this Saturday, here are a few things to remember:

Wear work clothes and shoes

Bring necessary tools (clippers, weed eaters, etc.)

Parking will be in the church lot and, when it is full, across the street at the recycling center.

All are welcome.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.