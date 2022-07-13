Business Break
Quarterback Mason Espinosa’s return gives Lions new life

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Quarterback Mason Espinosa left the Columbus Lions right before the start of training camp. The reigning NAL MVP had accepted a coaching job that would force him to relocate. A few months later, Espinosa made a surprising return to the field. He racked up eight touchdowns in the Lions 79-75 win over the San Antonio Gunslingers on Saturday.

“The major factor is that he knows where the ball needs to go the second the ball is snapped.” said Lions head coach Jason Gibson.

Gibson says he expects Espinosa to be the team’s starting quarterback the rest of the way. The Lions are at the Carolina Cobras on Saturday before closing their regular season vs. the Orlando Predators on July 23.

