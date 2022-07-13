Temperatures Going Up Into Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another rainy evening in store for us here in the valley as the moisture that was pushed in by the low pressure to our south continues to hang out. Overnight we should be mostly clear, minus a stray shower, but tomorrow has even more rain in store. A front to our north is pushing in and we will see heavy rain ahead of it for most of Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, the rain keeps our temperatures from surpassing the 90 degree mark into the weekend. Friday things dry up a smidge, and as we head into the weekend the showers will continue to be more spread out. As the rain and clouds fizzle out our temperatures will gradually heat up to the 90s again by early next week. Rain coverages continues to decrease into the middle of next week, though we will still see our typical afternoon summer showers.

