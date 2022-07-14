Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 shelter dogs tie the knot as they wait for forever home: ‘They are just incredible’

Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter. (Source: WDAY, Homeward Animal Shelter, CNN)
By Kevin Wallevand
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) - A wedding ceremony was held for two shelter dogs in North Dakota in an effort to find them forever homes.

A lot of planning went into the event that included bubbles, a wedding arch with flowers and even a cake.

The stars of the show were pit bulls, Fran and Earl.

“We were talking about a bonded pair of senior pits,” Heather Klefstad, with the Homeward Animal Shelter, said.

The dogs come as a team and are currently waiting for adoption with the wedding giving them a chance to get noticed.

The shelter shared that Earl proposed to Fran, and the team sent wedding invitations.

Yes, the dogs even had their own bulldog officiant.

“We want people to see how great these dogs are. They’re sweet and lovable dogs. They deserve the best home and love. They are just incredible,” Klefstad said.

The two dogs exchanged vows, collars and made it official with paw prints on a marriage certificate.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her...
Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Smiths Station signs major agreement with Fort Benning military base

Latest News

Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
Ivana Trump has died at age 73.
Ivana Trump dead at 73
After claiming her prize of $103,909.73, after taxes, she went to a grocery store in the area...
Woman wins $146K in lottery, hands out gift cards to strangers