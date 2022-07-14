Authorities speak on rising female-on-female violence in Columbus amid recently crime wave

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement agencies are noticing a disturbing trend in more violent crimes involving violence women against women.

The latest instance came this past weekend when a feud between two women ended with one dead and the other in jail.

At the center of the dispute is a man who fathers a child with each woman. Police say this all started with threatening words being exchanged online, Facebook to be exact.

Sybearria Paige was a mother killed after a two-year dispute over a man.

Markayla Marshall was a high schooler gunned down at a Columbus park after someone insulted her grandmother.

Destiny Nelson was an innocent teen who just got caught up in someone else’s beef.

Different names, but one thing remains the same in these incidents.

The latest instance of female-on-female violence in Columbus is coming from this past weekend.

26-year-old Sybearria Paige died on Trask drive in south Columbus. It’s a reality Alfreda Jernigan is struggling to come to grips with after her daughter’s death.

Police say 21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson gunned down the mother of four during a pool party.

The only thing connecting the two women is a man who fathers a child to both women. But, according to witness testimony, the women have been at odds for the last two years.

“She didn’t have to kill my daughter. My daughter leaves behind four kids. An eight-year-old, a six-year-old, a four-year-old, and a one-year-old. And I just want justice for my daughter,” said Jernigan. “Because at the end of the day, whoever called her there either they knew what was about to go down they were being messy. She wasn’t there. She was in a whole different location.”

According to the police, both sides have conflicting statements about what happened.

Paige’s family and friends are disputing witness testimony from Recorder’s Court this week, accusing Johnson of setting up Paige to walk into her death.

They say those same witnesses lied under oath, and 21-year-old Johnson’s self-defense claim is bogus.

According to witnesses on behalf of Johnson, while at a pool party, Paige wanted to fight the woman. However, Johnson did not want to fight.

The witnesses say that once Johnson attempted to leave the party, Paige blocked her car in and started to assault Johnson through the driver’s side window of the vehicle. However, Paige’s family and friends who were with her at the time of the incident say the witness statements are lies.

According to them, the witnesses were not there at the time of the incident.

Sergeant Jeremy Hattaway works in the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force. He says female-on-female violence is on the rise in Columbus. It’s a trend that usually starts on social media.

“So it’s becoming more and more common with females where we usually see in some of the programs online such as Worldstar, Facebook Live, we’re seeing more commonality, females engaged in violence and simply become more desensitized to violent acts as opposed to just the males committing violent acts,” said Sergent Hattaway. “It’s not worth it, because not only are you taking a lot away from someone else, you’re taking a lot away from your own family when you get charged with a heinous act as far as murder, aggravated assault, you’re gonna get a lot of time in prison for that. So, if you have anger issues you feel you have anger issues, there’s plenty of programs you can reach out to, to try and settle those problems without violence because it’s not going to end up good for either side.”

Other times its different factors at play like gang affiliation.

Police say that’s not the case in this latest incident, but the result usually is the same, according to Hattaway.

Sybearria Paige’s mother says she plans to get justice for her daughter.

The case remains under investigation.

