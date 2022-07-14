Cab driver saves veteran from losing thousands in phone scam

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - When crooks tried to get a California taxicab driver to be an unwitting participant in their scam, he turned the tables and helped the targeted victim avoid giving up his hard-earned money.

Joel Carstens, who drives for Yellow Cab of Roseville, was dispatched to pick up 82-year-old Bill Miller, a Vietnam veteran, at his home. He said the first sign something was wrong was the call requesting a pickup.

“We got a call, and it was to go pick up a friend,” Carstens said. “Our red flags go off all the time.”

When Miller got in the car, Carstens says he showed him he had $8,000 cash and said he was going to make a deposit.

“So, I said, ‘Well, Bill, what are we doing?’” Carstens said. “He said something about Publishers Clearing House, so right there, I knew exactly what was going on.”

Miller says he was told by “Publisher’s Warehouse” to make a $2,400 deposit in an account he hadn’t set up. The scam artists had arranged the cab ride, counting on Carstens to deliver Miller to a bank he’d never gone to before.

Miller had been promised millions of dollars and a Mercedes.

“Don’t fall for this stuff. If anything sounds too good to be true, it is,” Carstens said.

Instead of taking Miller to the requested bank, Carstens instead took him to Miller’s own bank. He even walked him inside the branch to talk to a teller.

The Vietnam veteran’s hard-earned savings were saved by the conscientious cab driver.

“I told him he was a hero,” Miller said. “Then, when I went into the bank, other people heard what happened and came up and shook his hand and said, ‘Thank you very much for helping.’”

Police advise anyone who gets a call like this to always check with a trusted adult for help, and if there isn’t one available, you can call police for help, too.

