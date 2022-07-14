Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District hosted a back-to-school dress code expo for all students to purchase uniforms for the fall during Alabama’s tax-free weekend.

Chambers County School District recently released a new dress code starting at the beginning of the school year.

Thursday morning, the first expo took place at Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary School in Valley in the gymnasium. Multiple vendors had items from buttoned shirts, khaki pants and shorts, and even skirts.

If you missed today’s expo, no worries, they will be back Friday and Saturday at the same place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST.

The second site will be at the ALFA building in Lafayette on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley says all vendors have affordable deals going on, plus its tax-free, it’s the perfect time to get your back-to-school gear.

“One of the vendors in there has uniforms. You can get ten uniforms for 100 dollars, so you’ll get 20 pieces, the pant and the shirt for 100 dollars. That’s about 5 dollars per piece which is a really good deal. We wanted to set something up and make it easier for our parents to try to find things.”

Chambley wants to remind students that shoes can be any color if they’re closed-toed and not slipped on.

For more information on the dress code, click here.

