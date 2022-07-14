Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District hosted a back-to-school dress code expo for all students to purchase uniforms for the fall during Alabama’s tax-free weekend.

Chambers County School District recently released a new dress code starting at the beginning of the school year.

Thursday morning, the first expo took place at Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary School in Valley in the gymnasium. Multiple vendors had items from buttoned shirts, khaki pants and shorts, and even skirts.

If you missed today’s expo, no worries, they will be back Friday and Saturday at the same place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST.

The second site will be at the ALFA building in Lafayette on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley says all vendors have affordable deals going on, plus its tax-free, it’s the perfect time to get your back-to-school gear.

“One of the vendors in there has uniforms. You can get ten uniforms for 100 dollars, so you’ll get 20 pieces, the pant and the shirt for 100 dollars. That’s about 5 dollars per piece which is a really good deal. We wanted to set something up and make it easier for our parents to try to find things.”

Chambley wants to remind students that shoes can be any color if they’re closed-toed and not slipped on.

For more information on the dress code, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her...
Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Smiths Station signs major agreement with Fort Benning military base

Latest News

Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year
Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year
District 4 councilwoman to hold second meeting on Columbus trash cleanup
District 4 councilwoman to hold second meeting on Columbus trash cleanup
Fuel costs causing inflation in Alabama Power bills
Fuel costs causing inflation in Alabama Power bills
Fuel costs causing inflation in Alabama Power bills