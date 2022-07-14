Columbus Police Department, local church partner in gun buyback event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is holding another gun buyback event.

CPD and Beallwood Baptist Church will be partnering to host this firearms exchange on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be hosted at the church located at 4519 Hamilton Road.

Participants in this event can anonymously exchange their firearms for a $250 gift card.

The organizations ask all firearm(s) are empty with the safety on. Participants should place the gun(s) in the trunk of their car in a bag or box. An officer will remove the items and give the gift card.

Functional handguns, rifles and shotguns will all be accepted -- no BB guns, airsoft guns or replica-style firearms.

Officers will give out the $250 gift cards on first-come-first-serve bases.

Funds for Guns was created to reduce the number of unwanted or illegally-possessed weapons in the Columbus community. That, in return, reduces the number of gun-related crimes or death.

