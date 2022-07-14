District 4 councilwoman to hold second meeting on Columbus trash cleanup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people in Columbus are concerned about a growing trash problem.

City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker says she is serious about cleaning up the mess.

Tucker will host the second neighborhood meeting on trash on July 14 at 7 p.m.

She asks that if you’re tired of the trash, join the “All Hands on Deck Campaign” and show up to help clean Columbus. The councilwoman adds that you should encourage your neighbors to help keep the city clean as well.

Tucker and Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin ask everyone to show up at the Canaan Baptist Church on Branton Woods Drive.

“Tonight with all hands on deck, we are going back to the basics, we are investing in our communities, we are taking pride in our communities, and that’s what we are promoting.”

In the city of Columbus, it is a $1,000 fine for littering or illegal dumping.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.