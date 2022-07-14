Eyewitness at deadly Columbus weekend shooting speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friends and family are honoring the life of a 26-year-old Columbus woman murdered this past weekend. Police say, Sybearria Paige - a mother of four children- was gunned down at a pool party.

They say it resulted from an ongoing feud between her and another woman, both of whom have children by the same man.

With Paige leaving behind several children, her friends and family say they must remain strong for the kids. Wednesday, News Leader 9 also spoke with another eyewitness at the scene who says the shooting could’ve been avoided.

With balloons in hand, Paige’s loved one yelled, “Long live Sy!”

In the days following the murder of 26-year-old Sybearria Paige, family and friends try to come to terms with the loss.

“I’m kind of still in shocked myself that Sybearria is still not here,” says one of Paige’s friends.

Police say Paige was shot and killed Saturday night on Trask Drive. They say the woman responsible for her death is 21-year-old Brooklynn Johnson, who was arrested Sunday. Both women have children with the same man, and authorities say both had a two-year feud with one another. During a recorder’s court hearing Monday, witnesses say it all unfolded at a pool party.

“Brookynn got tired of the wanting to fight. She spoke to her mom. Her mom told her to come on get in the car and come home. She gets in her car to come home. They block her in. The deceased came out of her vehicle and began to attack her while she was sitting in her car. And she defended herself,” said Johnson’s attorney, Shevon Thomas.

But, one eyewitness who did not want to be identified says some of that testimony from Recorder’s court was not true, saying, “It definitely could’ve been avoided but before this even created that night, we were partying, we were fine.”

The woman tells us there were only five people who truly knew what happened. But, she claims Paige and Johnson never fought.

“I feel like this could’ve been avoided if two women who shared the same child’s father could’ve sat -- like at the end of the day, your children still have to grow up,” said the eyewitness.

With four children left behind to deal with the loss of their mother and school approaching soon, Paige’s family says they don’t know how they will cope.

“I feel like in either situation, you can’t take up for either side because it’s a big loss for both sides of the family,” added the woman.

Paige’s mother tells me as long as the victim’s body is returned in time, the viewing is scheduled for Friday, July 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home in Phenix City.

The family will be allowed to enter at 2 p.m. The funeral will be on July 23 at 2 p.m.

