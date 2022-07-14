Fuel costs causing inflation in Alabama Power bills

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Inflation in the US is surging to its highest level in 40 years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says consumer prices rose 9.1 percent last month. That’s the highest rate since 1981.

As inflation rises with groceries, gas and school supplies, it has reached power bills.

Alabama Power spokesman Anthony Cook says they have been providing low-cost and dependable service to customers. Still, because of the rising fuel cost, the company needed to adjust its rate.

Customers will see a six-dollar increase starting in August.

They will also see around a $19 credit on their July bill due to the lower-than-expected costs of last year.

“The cost of fuel is tied to almost everything, and when you look around and see the cost of eggs or cost of baby formula. Alabama power is no different we have to use fuel to generate power.”

Alabama Power customer Virgil Spratlin says with almost everything getting to be more expensive. He just wants to be able to provide for his family.

“Alabama power it looked like they had raised it up a while back, and that’s been a little struggle with that, just like everything else.”

Sally Spearman says inflation has taken a good amount of money from her bi-weekly paychecks. “I only make so much money, and so much of it is going to just surviving you know like gas and food.”

Cook says they’ve been using diverse fuel types and sources that helped keep the increase as low as possible. As a result, he says the $6 increase is lower than the current inflation rate.

Cooks says using cost-saving measures around the house can help lower power bills, and if families need help, they have a payment assistance program on their website.

“We are here to try and help our customers who are struggling to pay their bills. We have different avenues for them to reach out to us.”

If you want more information on the payment assistance program, click here.

If you want tips on how to save money, click here for previous coverage.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.