MILITARY MATTERS: National Guardsman in Columbus Runs 106 Miles at 24-Hour Race

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - He’s been part of the Army since he was 17 years old, but when 23-year-old Army Sgt. Nathan Harmon is not leasing soldiers, he runs long distance races - sometimes more than 100 miles.

“The way the military’s mindset, as far as running, is go hard go fast. That can actually physically break you,” Army National Guard Warrior Training Center SGT Nathan Harmon said. 6 years into his military career, this National Guardsman – who is active duty on Fort Benning - has also learned different strategies while training for ultra marathons, races longer than 26.2 miles.

The one he recently ran was a 24 hour event, on a 1 mile loop in Dahlonega Georgia at Camp Merrill, home to the Mountain phase for Army Ranger School. “It gave me a bit more motivation seeing the Ranger tab there because I went through Ranger school back in January,” Harmon said.

In that race, from 9am to 9am, Harmon started with prayer - and made it 106 miles. After running 63 miles of it though, he had major heat exhaustion.

“I was on my knees, couldn’t keep anything down, vomiting,” Harmon told us.

An ambulance was called, but he rehydrated, recovered, and resumed the race, walking the next 37 miles. The soldier says he draws strength from his faith to push his body to the limits.

“I have that mentality, through being in the military and through God, just keep going, just don’t stop,” he said.

While he trains for an upcoming winter 100 mile race in Alabama, Harmon’s day job is at the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center locally, with the opportunity to influence young soldiers.

“I’m a support platoon NCO, so we get privates every day,” Harmon said. “Setting the example, leading by example, telling somebody Do this and then you would never do it yourself.”

He’s also got a passion for the weather, halfway through getting a degree in meteorology. His future in the Army looks bright too.

“One foot in front of the other, continually letting God use me to bring Him glory...in running, leading soldiers,” Harmon said.

If you want to hear more about Harmon’s 24 hour race, lessons from the military and faith, head to https://www.wtvm.com/page/podcast/. He’s on the latest episode of “Run The Race.”

