Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.(Netflix, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix and Microsoft announced Wednesday they are teaming up to create a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings resisted an ad-supported option for years, but the company is going through one of the roughest periods in its 25-year history.

Netflix says it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

The service currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.

The New York Times reported in May that Netflix told employees the ad-supported version may come by the end of 2022.

The company did not say how much the ad-supported plan will cost per month. Netflix currently offers three ad-free subscription levels based on video quality and resolution, ranging from $9.99 per month to $19.99 per month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her...
Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Smiths Station signs major agreement with Fort Benning military base

Latest News

Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 22 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks in this file photo. A judge denied Bannon's...
Judge again denies Steve Bannon bid to delay his trial next week
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress honors last WWII Medal of Honor recipient with rare salute