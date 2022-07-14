Rain Chances Tapering Off a Bit For Friday & the Weekend

Business Break
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coverage of rain should be dropping a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend, allowing temperatures to start to climb back to the lower 90s in spots. We can’t rule out showers or storms during this time - with the best chances likely across the far southern counties - so keep the umbrella handy just in case! For early next week, we return to a rather unsettled weather pattern with better chances for rain and storms at times for the first part of the week. It won’t rain all day or be a washout, but you’ll want to have a backup plan in case you have something going on outside. The coverage of rain may drop again heading into the end of next week and next weekend, but as is typically the case, we can’t remove the chance of rain completely this time of year. Highs should easily make it into the lower 90s on the lower rain coverage days with enough mugginess to make it feel warmer.

