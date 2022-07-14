Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting arrested

(WIFR)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 35-year-old man is behind bars following a south Columbus gas station shooting.

According to authorities, Jonathan Andrew Washington was arrested on July 14 for the shooting that injured one victim from a gunshot wound to the face.

The incident occurred on July 11 at the Big Cat Fuels on North Lumpkin Road.

Investigators with the Robbery and Assault Unit found that the victim and a woman entered the gas station parking lot, and the woman went inside the store. While inside, Washington walked by the vehicle, and the victim said something to him.

The suspect approached the vehicle and shot one time at the victim. Washington left the scene driving northbound on North Lumpkin Road.

The woman with the victim returned from the store and transported him to the hospital.

Washington is charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Possession of a firearm during commission of crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is scheduled for a preliminary her in Recorder’s Court on July 15.

If anyone has additional information on this case, contact Sgt. J. Bailey at 706-225-4342.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her...
Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Smiths Station signs major agreement with Fort Benning military base

Latest News

Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year
Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year
District 4 councilwoman to hold second meeting on Columbus trash cleanup
District 4 councilwoman to hold second meeting on Columbus trash cleanup
Fuel costs causing inflation in Alabama Power bills
Fuel costs causing inflation in Alabama Power bills
Fuel costs causing inflation in Alabama Power bills
Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year