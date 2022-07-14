Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 35-year-old man is behind bars following a south Columbus gas station shooting.

According to authorities, Jonathan Andrew Washington was arrested on July 14 for the shooting that injured one victim from a gunshot wound to the face.

The incident occurred on July 11 at the Big Cat Fuels on North Lumpkin Road.

Investigators with the Robbery and Assault Unit found that the victim and a woman entered the gas station parking lot, and the woman went inside the store. While inside, Washington walked by the vehicle, and the victim said something to him.

The suspect approached the vehicle and shot one time at the victim. Washington left the scene driving northbound on North Lumpkin Road.

The woman with the victim returned from the store and transported him to the hospital.

Washington is charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a firearm during commission of crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is scheduled for a preliminary her in Recorder’s Court on July 15.

If anyone has additional information on this case, contact Sgt. J. Bailey at 706-225-4342.

