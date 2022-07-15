Business Break
HAPPENING NOW: Packages on U.S. Post Office and Courthouse steps in Columbus all clear

Heavy police presence on 12th Street
Heavy police presence on 12th Street(Jessie Gibson)
By Katelyn Kirby and Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy police presence on 12th Street.

Chance Corbett Emergency Management Director says that packages were left, they had to take precaution and make sure they were clear and good to go.

Officials say the area is all clear.

All clear at U.S. Post Office and Courthouse
All clear at U.S. Post Office and Courthouse(Jessie Gibson)

Blocked off area

Blocked off area on 12th Street
Blocked off area on 12th Street(Jessie Gibson)

News Leader 9 is working to get more details.

