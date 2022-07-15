HAPPENING NOW: Packages on U.S. Post Office and Courthouse steps in Columbus all clear
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy police presence on 12th Street.
Chance Corbett Emergency Management Director says that packages were left, they had to take precaution and make sure they were clear and good to go.
Officials say the area is all clear.
Blocked off area
News Leader 9 is working to get more details.
