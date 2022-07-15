Business Break
Drier Conditions are in the Mix for the Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
POP 7-Day 2021 WTVM
POP 7-Day 2021 WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few lingering showers across the Valley are trying to make their way into the weekend, but those are going to fizzle out later this evening to give us a dry start to the weekend. Tomorrow, we are starting out dry! Sunny conditions are in place to start your morning, then clouds are going to file into the area around lunchtime that are going to help isolated showers develop that will be very hit or miss.  These are some of the best outdoor conditions we have seen all week as we finally get a break from the rain.  Sunday looks almost identical to Saturday, but there will be a few more clouds in the mix. Temperatures this weekend will stay in the low 90s.  For the work week, the summertime rain pattern will return once again as gulf moisture starts to usher into the Valley helping generate those showers.  The most rain coverage is looking best starting Wednesday into Friday.

