Drier with fewer storms today and through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that the end of the workweek is here, we are starting to see a change in the pattern. The odds of rain today and through the weekend are lower than they’ve been all of this week. With that said, there will be about a 30-40% coverage of rain today. We’ve seen some rain east and southeast of Columbus on this Friday morning. Those same areas will have the best chance of a shower or storm through the afternoon and early evening. For the rest of us, we can expect more sun than we’ve had all week with a small reprieve in humidity possible in our northern counties. It will be hotter though with highs in the low 90s. For the weekend, we’ll keep the theme of a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and hot/muggy temps; the weather looks pretty good for outdoor activities. However, we expect a few random pop up storms both days with a 20-30% coverage of rain. It may be slightly more unsettled next week again with about a 40-50% rain coverage each day as of now. Overall, this isn’t all that unusual for July. Temperatures max out in the low 90s most day with a few mid 90s perhaps here and there on the drier days.

