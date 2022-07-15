Harmony House in LaGrange to host boat racing event benefiting domestic violence victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A unique boating race in LaGrange will help benefit victims of domestic violence.

There are 26 teams this year that have signed up for the Dragon Boat Race.

The 46-foot-long are filled with 21 team members who will paddle along West Point Lake and race in two heats.

The executive director of the charity that the event benefits say domestic violence comes in many forms.

“Surprisingly, one out of 4 women and one out of 8 men are abused, and abuse isn’t always physical. It can be financial, it can be emotional, it can be sexual it can be just the belittling effect. And no one should ever be in the position where they don’t feel comfortable with being themselves,” said Michele Bedingfield with Harmony House.

Opening ceremonies start tomorrow at 8:15 a.m.

This is a family-friendly event, and all proceeds benefit the Harmony House in LaGrange.

