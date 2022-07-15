Harris County man pleads guilty to sexual battery, sexual exploitation of children

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) In Harris County, a man pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges against him.

“These kids lived with them for about five years, so we don’t know what all really went on.”

What started as allegations against 29-year-old Dylan Hughes turned into to be something a parent would hope never happens to their child.

Department of Children and Service had been to the home for another situation to interview the kids. During this interview, the current family remembers was informed that something may be going on.

“There’s some sexual allegations, she said this time, but I’m telling you this is a concern. They asked him some questions and whatever they asked him it’s about privates or whatever he pointed to his mouth, and that’s when I sholl nuff lost it. I knew then this ain’t no mean guy this is a child molester.”

We were told that a fight between the mother and boyfriend led to him trying to kill himself and the mother finding the evidence on his phone.

“He tried to kill himself he went to Bradley Center, and he went they was taking him he was going to get my phone get my phone get my phone kept on kept on going so she got to wondering you know once she found pictures.”

He says he prayed daily that what was happening would come to light, and it did. Hughes was sentenced to 15 years in prison, a sentence this family member says is not enough.

“He should have gotten way more. We talk about two kids. I know I know people been in accidents and killed people and done 19 years, not that I mean I know they were wrong, but when you mess with a child, that’s something that I don’t I don’t I don’t think he should ever get out jail.”

Dylan Michael Hughes entered a guilty plea on one count of sexual battery against a child under 16 and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Records show Hughes committed the offenses in February 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.