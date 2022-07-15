Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Marketing director of Big Brother Big Sister talks about Carloads for Kids School Supply Drive

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WTVM’s Carloads for Kids School Supply Drive is underway.

We are collecting donations to help children kick off the school year with all the necessary supplies.

Marketing and Development Director with the Family Center at Big Brother, Big Sister of Chattahoochee Valley, Ira Verbois, joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk more on the drive.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30
On July 11, officers arrested 23-year-old Sky Naja Griffith on a felony warrant charging her...
Atlanta woman arrested on theft charges in Opelika
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in south Columbus gas station shooting
Smiths Station signs major agreement with Fort Benning military base

Latest News

Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year
Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year
INTERVIEW: Marketing director of Big Brother Big Sister talks about Carloads for Kids School...
INTERVIEW: Marketing director of Big Brother Big Sister talks about Carloads for Kids School Supply
District 4 councilwoman to hold second meeting on Columbus trash cleanup
District 4 councilwoman to hold second meeting on Columbus trash cleanup
Fuel costs causing inflation in Alabama Power bills
Fuel costs causing inflation in Alabama Power bills