Man receives additional assault charge from March vehicle, motorcycle crash in Auburn
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 53-year-old man receives an added charge following a traffic crash investigation by Auburn police.

On July 14, Willis Edward Bass was taken into custody for a vehicular crash involving a car and motorcycle on March 3.

According to authorities, the incident took place on Cox Road near I-85. The motorcycle driver sustained severe injuries that he received extensive medical attention for.

Bass, the vehicle driver, was arrested on the scene for violation of the Interlock Device Statute.

Auburn police conducted an investigation, discovering that Bass was intoxicated, which led to the additional charge of first-degree assault.

After officers obtained a warrant, Bass was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

