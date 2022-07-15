Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
Eyewitness at deadly Columbus weekend shooting speaks out
Former youth detention captain wanted on sodomy, child molestation in Columbus police custody
Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center Captain facing charges
Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting arrested
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30

Latest News

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
FILE - Fire crews spray water from the dock onto the side of the USS Bonhomme Richard, in San...
Navy disciplines officers in massive ship fire
Man receives additional assault charge from March vehicle, motorcycle crash in Auburn
Man receives additional assault charge from March vehicle, motorcycle crash in Auburn
Pet of the Week: Two senior dogs in need of loving homes
Pet of the Week: Two senior dogs in need of loving homes