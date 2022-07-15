Pet of the Week: Two senior dogs in need of loving homes

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two senior dogs are looking for families to give their everlasting love.

Frenchie is an 11-year-old lab who MAY be considered a senior dog, but her personality says otherwise! She still loves a good game of fetch, playing with her friends and of course, snuggles from loved ones,

Woof Avenue Rescue in Opelika says Frenchie is one of the “goodest girls” who is also a great car-rider, great leash-walker and kennel and potty trained.

She’s dog, cat and kid friendly. Frenchie’s up to date on all vaccinations and preventions and is also spayed and microchipped.

Frenchie smiling for a new family! (Source: Woof Avenue)

Mr. Magoo is a 10-year-old mixed pup whose personality speaks louder than words can describe - but we will do our best!

He is the most loyal dog you’ll ever meet, according to Woof Avenue, and loves doing anything with his favorite people... yes this includes chores - if that’s what you want to do.

Mr. Magoo relaxing - waiting for his forever family! (Source: Woof Avenue)

If there’s one thing you need to know about Mr. Magoo, it’s that toys and treats are life. And if there’s a car window involved, you best believe his head will be hanging out.

Mr. Magoo enjoys life - even with allergies and the daily medication required and weekly medicated baths. He’s also deaf but does follow hand gestures.

To meet one of the two pups, more information on them, or to inquire in an adoption, email Jonna at Jonna@woofave.com.

