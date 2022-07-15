Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Two senior dogs in need of loving homes

Pet of the Week: Two senior dogs in need of loving homes
Pet of the Week: Two senior dogs in need of loving homes(Source: Woof Avenue)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two senior dogs are looking for families to give their everlasting love.

Frenchie is an 11-year-old lab who MAY be considered a senior dog, but her personality says otherwise! She still loves a good game of fetch, playing with her friends and of course, snuggles from loved ones,

Woof Avenue Rescue in Opelika says Frenchie is one of the “goodest girls” who is also a great car-rider, great leash-walker and kennel and potty trained.

She’s dog, cat and kid friendly. Frenchie’s up to date on all vaccinations and preventions and is also spayed and microchipped.

Frenchie smiling for a new family!
Frenchie smiling for a new family!(Source: Woof Avenue)

Mr. Magoo is a 10-year-old mixed pup whose personality speaks louder than words can describe - but we will do our best!

He is the most loyal dog you’ll ever meet, according to Woof Avenue, and loves doing anything with his favorite people... yes this includes chores - if that’s what you want to do.

Mr. Magoo relaxing - waiting for his forever family!
Mr. Magoo relaxing - waiting for his forever family!(Source: Woof Avenue)

If there’s one thing you need to know about Mr. Magoo, it’s that toys and treats are life. And if there’s a car window involved, you best believe his head will be hanging out.

Mr. Magoo enjoys life - even with allergies and the daily medication required and weekly medicated baths. He’s also deaf but does follow hand gestures.

To meet one of the two pups, more information on them, or to inquire in an adoption, email Jonna at Jonna@woofave.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
Eyewitness at deadly Columbus weekend shooting speaks out
Former youth detention captain wanted on sodomy, child molestation in Columbus police custody
Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center Captain facing charges
Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting arrested
LaGrange attorney Adam Smith dies at age 30

Latest News

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare starts Internal Medicine Residency Program
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare starts Internal Medicine Residency Program
Chambers County holds dress code expo for upcoming school year
District 4 councilwoman to hold second meeting on Columbus trash cleanup
Columbus Police Department, local church hold gun buyback event
Columbus Police Department, local church partner in gun buyback event