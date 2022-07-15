Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting faces additional charges

Business Break
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning, a man pleaded not guilty to shooting another man in the face after what investigators say was a simple exchange of words. Right now, that suspect is still in the Muscogee County jail with two new charges added.

36-year-old Jonathan Washington faced a judge Friday morning after police say he shot Terrion Thompson at point blank range at a gas station on N. Lumpkin Road Monday afternoon.

The girlfriend of the victim told investigators precisely what she saw.

“She said that an individual exited the store, she said that her boyfriend and the individual had briefly exchanged some words, she said as she was entering the store she saw the individual turn from his vehicle and turned and shot her boyfriend at point blank range in his face,” says Sgt. John Bailey. The victim’s girlfriend had her four children who witnessed the shooting. And now, additional charges are filed in the case.

“The seven and the four-year-old, the other one was ten months and a three-year-old in the back,” says Bailey. As a result, Washington is facing two counts of child cruelty.

“From what I understand from the mother, the 7-year-old is traumatized,” says Bailey.

Investigators say they are still not sure of the motive of the crime, but according to the victim’s girlfriend, it may have been over a statement made about her. The investigator says the shooter looked at the victim’s girlfriend and said something to the victim that prompted the shooting.

“He had seen Mr. Washington look at Ms. Gary, and he said, ‘Hey if you want her, you can have her,’” says Sgt. Bailey.

For now, Washington is still in the Muscogee County Jail.

He was given a $5,000 bond for each count of child cruelty. However, he will remain in jail because he was not granted a bond on the aggravated assault charge.

We should also mention Washington is also charged with the transfer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

