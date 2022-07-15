Business Break
Water woes: A 14 year old issue in Marion County

Water conservation orders posted.
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’m going to turn it wide open. That’s wide open right there, that’s all I got, " says Brian Fryer.

Bryan Fryer turns on his water, and only small drips to nothing are coming out of the faucet. Finally, he and his wife are fed up.

“We were without for 21 days,” says Fryer’s wife, Tristan Fryer. They tell me although they have had water restored since a big lightning strike hit a water line in the county, they still are experiencing water outages.

“Since we got back, we have been without water a few more times, I would say a total of three,” says Fryer. For Tristan Fryer and her family she says those are 3 times too many. She says it’s all been difficult.

“Very low pressure, not even enough to run the shower, or to wash the dishwasher or the washing machine, very inconvenienced,” says Fryer. We talked to county manager Will Johnson, who says crews are working overtime to get things back to normal.

”The folks we have on the ground right now are trying to do that improve the pressure,” says Marion County Manager Will Johnson. He says this is an outdated system issue and no money for repairs.

“Yes, the system is old, hopefully, we can find some money. We do have a grant in the governor’s office that we’re working through some red tape on, it is for a million dollars, and it is for water improvements,” says Johnson.

For a month now the water provider Clear Water Solutions along with Columbus Water Works and Georgia Rural Water Association, are all working together to find any air pockets or leaks in the lines to get people like the fryers back to living a normal routine. Manager Johnson tells me they need a study done to fix all problems.

“The Hydraulic modeling study will tell us where the problem points are, where pipe sizes differentiate, and maybe we need to adjust something in there,” says Johnson. Johnson is hoping county commissioners will approve that study by the end of the month, but when we told Tristan Fryer that explanation, it’s not enough for her.

“I mean if they know what the problem is, then why can’t they fix it, we need water,” says Fryer.

