Auburn University opens adult eating disorder clinic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University recently opened an eating disorder clinic that provides evidence-based treatment to adults struggling with this disease or other body image concerns.

The clinic’s goal is to help people in the community understand more about eating disorders.

Organizers want to be able to reach those who are struggling and need help or treatment within the community.

Officials report half a million Alabamians struggle with eating disorders, but they can all be treatable with help.

“Early intervention is one of the best prognostic indicators for success and treatment. It can definitely be really scary to reach out and get help, and it’s also a really brave thing to do, and again, we just want to be able to provide that service to folks.”

The clinic will be open to anyone 18 and up starting in the Spring of 2023.

