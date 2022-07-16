Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn University opens adult eating disorder clinic

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University recently opened an eating disorder clinic that provides evidence-based treatment to adults struggling with this disease or other body image concerns.

The clinic’s goal is to help people in the community understand more about eating disorders.

Organizers want to be able to reach those who are struggling and need help or treatment within the community.

Officials report half a million Alabamians struggle with eating disorders, but they can all be treatable with help.

“Early intervention is one of the best prognostic indicators for success and treatment. It can definitely be really scary to reach out and get help, and it’s also a really brave thing to do, and again, we just want to be able to provide that service to folks.”

The clinic will be open to anyone 18 and up starting in the Spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
Heavy police presence on 12th Street
Packages on U.S. Post Office and Courthouse steps in Columbus all clear
Former youth detention captain wanted on sodomy, child molestation in Columbus police custody
Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center Captain facing charges
George W. Bishop II, 44, of Muscatine is facing several charges of sexual assault and...
Suspect in south Columbus gas station shooting faces additional charges
Harris County man pleads guilty to sexual battery, sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

Health officials talk on monkeypox vaccines amid cases discovered in Ala., Ga.
Monkeypox
UPDATE: Second case of monkeypox virus infection in Alabama
Columbus Memory Center holds first town hall discussion on representation in clinical trial...
Columbus Memory Center holds town hall on representation in clinical trials
Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years
Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years