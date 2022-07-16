Business Break
Back-to-school preparation underway for Muscogee County parents, faculty

By Amaya Graham
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the lazy days of summer ending for kids, a unique school year is coming up in two weeks.

The first year back post-pandemic, News Leader 9 spoke with Mary Luby on how she prepares her child for the upcoming school year.

“Hopefully, a good bedroom routine, nighttime routine. Now obviously buying a lot of back-to-school supplies target trying to have her last bit of fun going some last little trips and stuff before we start back but yeah, just trying to knock off everything on the list,” said Luby.

Summertime for kids means sleeping in; every parent knows how hard it is to get them up and at it when school starts.

Officials say now is the best time to start getting your children’s sleeping schedule back on track.

Reese Road Principle Katrina Long said, “It is very important that our students get into the routine of going back to school, and it is important that you start now being that we’re two weeks out because it takes about two weeks to get into that back-to-school routine. I’m going to bed having your bedtime routine rituals incorporating homework time and reading time into your evening routine as your students wind down and get ready for the night.”

Not only is a back-to-school routine important, but it’s also imperative to go ahead and grab all those schools’ supplies.

With tax-free weekend going on across the water in Alabama, now is the perfect time to rack up on school supplies and back-to-school uniforms.

Long added, “It’s always comforting for them to have things that are their own so so most time teachers are supplementing supplies out of their own pockets in the classroom and parents it’s a big help if you are able to provide those supplies for students to do so and if you cannot then please communicate with your school because there are resources available to assist with school supplies for our students in the district.”

In Muscogee County, schools start August 5 for pre-k through second grade and August 8 for third grade and up.

