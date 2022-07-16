Business Break
Community holds memorial motorcycle ride in honor of fallen Chambers County deputy

(Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lafayette community honored a fallen hero today with a memorial motorcycle ride.

24-year-old Deputy Sheriff J’Mar Abel was killed in the line of duty last month after authorities said he was assisting in chasing a suspect from a neighboring county when he lost control of his patrol car.

Abel served the Chambers County community for two years. Unfortunately, he lost his life on his second anniversary.

The event included food vendors, snow cones and inflatables for children and family fun outside the Chambers County courthouse.

“I’m a bit emotional right now, but I’m really proud of him, and I’m just kind of in awe at all the people that have shown up and everyone showing their love and support. I’ve never experienced such love and support from such a huge group of people,” expressed Jasmine Gaddist, Abel’s fiancé.

“I would like for him to be remembered as the go-getter professional law enforcement officer that I saw in him. He was probably one of the best,” added Sgt. Derek Wright.

“To me, he was an angel. I told my daughter I believe he was an angel,” said Gaddist’s father.

Deputy J’Mar Abel is survived by his fiancé, Jasmine Gaddist and his father, Martin Abel.

All proceeds raised in today’s ride go to Ms. Gaddist, her son, and their daughter, who will be born in August.

