A Dry Spell The Next Couple of Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a rainy week I know most of us were glad to see the sun for the weekend! Conditions remain mostly dry overnight and temperatures will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow looks even drier, which will allow things to warm to the low-to-mid 90s. The chance for rain stays low into the start of the week, and temperatures will continue to rise. Tuesday things become unsettled again and it will be time to keep the rain gear on hand as coverage jumps to 40%. This unsettled pattern will stick around through the rest of your work week, so keep the umbrella nearby just in case. The passing storms and clouds will keep highs around average in the low 90s for the remainder of the week. By the next weekend, things dry up again and it will be time to get out to the pool because it’s going to be hot!

